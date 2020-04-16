A Rome man was being held without bond Thursday after he was accused of hitting a woman in the back of the head during an altercation in a West Rome neighborhood.
According to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports:
John Robert Payne, 71, of Rome, went to a neighbor’s house Wednesday afternoon where a witness said she saw him take a crowbar into the house and heard a woman scream before seeing Payne return to his home.
The woman at the neighbor’s house said Payne struck her in the back of the head and pulled her hair while she was on the ground.
Payne is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery.