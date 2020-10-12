A Woodstock teen is being held for Cartersville police after he was arrested by Floyd County police on theft by receiving stolen property charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Michael Easter, 18, of Woodstock, was seen walking away from the vehicle after it was left at the intersection of Cartersville Highway and Nichols Road. When the owner came to get the vehicle, she stated that she had seen Easter and another man near the vehicle around the time it was taken.
FCPD officers found Easter and the man near the scene, but was unable to apprehend the other man. Both of them have warrants out of Cartersville for theft and driving with a suspended license charges.