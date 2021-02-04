A Rome woman is charged with entering vehicle with intent to commit a theft accused of entering a vehicle and stealing a purse and a jacket.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amie Michelle Vaughn, 35, entered the 2004 Ford Mustang while people were still in the car and took the purse containing $300 cash and and bank cards. The brown leather jacket she took is also valued at $300.
Vaughn was arrested outside her residence at Hull Avenue about an hour after the incident occurred. She was held without bond Thursday morning.