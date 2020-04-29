A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday night at the Circle K at 910 North Broad Street on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property after reportedly entering another person's house and throwing a brick through their windshield.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Candace Michelle Brown, 28, got upset with her boyfriend and believed he was cheating on her.
She then went to his house on Stonewall Street and entered the home, yelling at him. After she left, she drove by the house and threw bricks at man's two cars, a 1988 Chevrolet GMT and a 2019 Chrysler 300. She also keyed both vehicles.
Brown caused over $500 worth of damage and is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
She remained in jail Wednesday morning with a blanket bond of $5,700.