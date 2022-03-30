Report: Woman threatened school bus driver By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Mar 30, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 37-year-old Rome woman was arrested on a felony charge after reportedly threatening a school bus driver on Monday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jemia Deshane Brooks, 37, faces a felony terroristic threats and acts charge after threatening a Floyd County Schools bus drive twice on Old Dalton Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Ray, Bradley 'If you want it, you can get it':10 graduate from Floyd County Drug Court program Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists