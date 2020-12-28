A Rome woman arrested Saturday after reportedly threatening a man she was court ordered not to contact, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barbara L. Adams, 48, was arrested at her S. Broad Street home after allegedly violating a Temporary Protective Order to not have any contact with a 48-year-old- man.
When police arrived at the location, Adams allegedly made verbal threats as well as physical contact with an officer.
Adams is charged with a felony for aggravated stalking and making terroristic threats along with a misdemeanors unlawful conduct during a 911 call and battery on a peace officer.