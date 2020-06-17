A Lindale woman is charged with felony theft by deception after reportedly stealing a man's 2005 Dodge Ram Truck on June 5, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Renee Church, 39, of Lindale, stole the man's truck after being asked to move it while he was incarcerated. On June 11, she showed a "bill of sale" to a law enforcement officer and stated she had bought the truck "a day or so ago." The truck is valued at $1,500. She was arrested on Booze Mountain Road.
She remained in jail with a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning.