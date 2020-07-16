A Cave Spring woman is charged with felony theft by taking and exploitation of a disabled adult after allegedly taking money from a disabled man while he was in the hospital, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaitlin Nicole Poole, 25, took $41,000 cash from the man when he was hospitalized back in February. The man was later moved to the intensive care unit and a care facility to recover from his illness. During this time, Poole spent the $41,000 for herself.
She was released on bond Thursday morning.