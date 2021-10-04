A Silver Creek woman was arrested on warrants accusing her of stealing from an elderly person over the course of a year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Jo Tidmore, 57, withdrew money from an 88-year-old's bank account between April 2020 and April 2021. Tidmore used the person's money to pay her own bills and send $1,190 to a person over CashApp. The estimated theft over the 12-month period totals out to $25,000.
Tidmore also deprived the person of adequate food and had power of attorney over the person.
She is charged with felony theft by conversion and exploitation of the elderly.
Tidmore was released on bond over the weekend.