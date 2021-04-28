A Rome woman is charged with first degree arson and aggravated assault after she was arrested on warrants involving an incident in late February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristy Danielle Acrey, 43, set fire to a trailer on Fosters Mill Road on Feb. 27 while the occupant slept inside. No injuries were listed in the report. Damage to the property exceed $1,500
Acrey is also charged with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor reckless conduct. She was arrested at the intersection of GA 20 West and Turner McCall Boulevard Wednesday and held without bond Wednesday morning.