A dispute on Elizabeth Street in Rome resulted in the arrest of a woman on multiple aggravated assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sierra Lynn Alamia, 31, is accused of using her vehicle to back into a man with whom she has a child. She also struck two other people at the same time.
Alamia was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and the misdemeanors cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. She was also charged with simple battery after slapping a woman in the presence of police.