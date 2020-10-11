A Rome woman arrested at the intersection of Match Point Way and the Armuchee Connector is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol with children in the car and fighting with police who responded, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anita Latavia Dupree, 24, told the 10-year-old to get out and walk down the highway. Floyd County police officers found the child walking and went to where Dupree and the other child were. She initially resisted arrest and attempted to bite and kick the officers. After she was detained and put in the back of the patrol car, Dupree kicked the cage, cracking it and causing it to bend forward.
Dupree is charged with felony interference with government property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor DUI, endangering children by DUI, cruelty to children in the third degree and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
She was released on bond Saturday.