A Silver Creek woman blocked the Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall Boulevard intersection Wednesday night under the influence of narcotics, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ethel Francis Jeter, 60, also had a broken tail light on her vehicle and had Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances in her possession.
She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substances, misdemeanor driving under the influence, drugs not in original container, improper tail light requirements and obstructing an intersection.