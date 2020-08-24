A Rome woman who was stopped by police in Cave Spring early Saturday morning faces multiple felony charges after officers found drugs in her purse and she lied about her name and date of birth, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Megan Alicia Payne, 31, was stopped on Georgia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police found needles with suspected methamphetamine in her purse.
As she was being taken into custody, she gave police a false name and two different dates of birth. Payne was sent to Floyd Medical Center to be cleared before being booked at the jail and gave hospital authorities yet another name.
After getting to the jail and signing the ID card with a false name, her fingerprints helped authorities learn her true identity.
Payne is charged with a felonies for possession of methamphetamine, identity fraud and making false statements and writings.
She also faces misdemeanors for giving a false name and date of birth as well as possession of drug related objects.