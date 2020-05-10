A Rome woman accused of having meth for sale in a car carrying a young child was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Britney N. Moon, 41, was arrested Saturday at a BP station on Alabama Highway after officers found meth, scales and packaging material in the back seat of her car, next to a 7-year-old child. Moon also assisted and aided Alejandro Arroyo, a known convicted felon with a federal warrant for his arrest.
Moon is charged with felony possession of meth with intention to distribute, second degree cruelty to children and hindering arrest of a criminal.