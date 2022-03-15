Report: Woman jailed 'because I was stupid' From staff reports Mar 15, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 20-year-old Cartersville woman's night out at a bar landed her in jail "because I was stupid," she reportedly told a friend.According to Cartersville Police Department reports:A bouncer at Archers Bar and Grill, 138 S. Tennessee St., called police around 11 p.m. Saturday to report he had questions about the ID she had presented to gain entry.The woman came to the front to talk with police and, when asked to show the ID, she told them she had dropped and lost it. She offered to leave but then gave the officers a fake name.However, the name she gave belonged to a woman who had recently been arrested. Upon questioning, she admitted her real name and that she was just 20 years old.The woman was arrested and charged with giving false information to law enforcement officers -- a misdemeanor. A search turned up no contraband."As we did not recover the ID that was used, and (she) had not drank any alcohol yet, (she) was not charged with any additional criminal acts," the report stated.In the patrol car, the woman received a phone call from a friend and told her she was going to jail "because I was stupid."She was released from jail roughly an hour later on a $500 bond. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists