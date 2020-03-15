A Rome woman is charged with several felony crimes after her arrest at a Hi-Tech Fuel convenience store at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keanna Rachel Vaughn, 23, was found in the store Saturday night carrying a backpack with suspected meth, possible heroin and marijuana. She resisted officers' efforts to place in her in a police cruiser and scratched one officer across an eye during the scuffle.
Vaughn is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, battery on an officer and obstruction of an officer. She's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct and giving a false name