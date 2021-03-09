A Rome woman remained in jail on methamphetamine charges Tuesday after police say they found the drug in a hairbrush handle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Gail Simmons, 52, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of meth as well as a misdemeanor brake light violation.
Floyd County police pulled over Simmons on Garden Lakes Boulevard on Monday after noticing her brake light was out. The methamphetamine was contained in the brush handle in her purse. She remained in jail Tuesday on $10,100 bond.