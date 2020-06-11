A Warner Robbins woman remained in jail with a blanket bond of $5,700 after being charged with felony possession of schedule I or II controlled substance with intention to distribute and two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Simiracle Nicole Bryant, 26, had over one and a half ounces of marijuana in her possession, as well as a THC brownie. Bryant also had a digital scale and grinder in her possession. The marijuana was packaged in multiple plastic bags.
Bryant is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and seatbelt violation. She was arrested at Chuck's Corner on South Broad Street.