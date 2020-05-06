A Rome woman was being held for another county Wednesday after she was found with a glass smoking device containing suspected methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Ann Andrews, 49, was found Tuesday with the device in her front right pocket. A white substance was found in the device and she admitted to using it to smoke methamphetamine.
Andrews is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. She is being held for Bartow County.