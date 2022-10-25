Report: Woman found with drugs at the jail David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 25, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman initially arrested for shoplifting is facing a felony charge for bringing contraband into the Floyd County Jail.According to jail records:Brittney Lashaun Byars, 36, selected $127 in merchandise from the West Rome Walmart and then failed to scan the items before walking out the door.Once at the jail, she was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and a felony count of crossing the guard line with drugs.As of Tuesday morning, Byars remained in jail on a blanket/conditional bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Body found on river bank Sunday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Midland Association of Retired School Personnel take home first place 51 min ago Sustainable Saratoga's sixth annual Saratoga Recycles Day collects for local charities 52 min ago Helena girls soccer to face Gallatin once again with state title berth at stake 52 min ago NYS OASAS launches addiction awareness campaign amid opioid epidemic 53 min ago Calendar 53 min ago Meet Eppler's newest superhero and film star 53 min ago Frontier Conference Football: Week 9 top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week 53 min ago This former Sonoma County paramedic saw so many first responders hurting that she decided to help 53 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Body found on river bank Sunday Latest Region Stories Midland Association of Retired School Personnel take home first place 51 min ago Sustainable Saratoga's sixth annual Saratoga Recycles Day collects for local charities 52 min ago Helena girls soccer to face Gallatin once again with state title berth at stake 52 min ago NYS OASAS launches addiction awareness campaign amid opioid epidemic 53 min ago Calendar 53 min ago Meet Eppler's newest superhero and film star 53 min ago Frontier Conference Football: Week 9 top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week 53 min ago This former Sonoma County paramedic saw so many first responders hurting that she decided to help 53 min ago