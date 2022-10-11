Report: Woman found with cocaine during arrest for shoplifting David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman initially arrested for shoplifting at the East Rome Walmart Monday is facing additional charges after drugs were found in her wallet.According to Floyd County Jail records:Julie Evelyn Bodine, 26, of Rome put more than $500 in merchandise in a tote bag and then tried to leave the store without paying.A search of Bodine’s wallet turned up suspected cocaine and less than an ounce of marijuana.Police then had to force Bodine into the patrol vehicle several times.She is charged with felony theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.Bodine was still in jail Tuesday morning awaiting bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Silver Creek man sentenced to life term for 2021 armed robbery Lindale woman charged with possession of meth Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Denied again: West soccer team hopes for first win, doesn't get it 54 min ago What We Need to Do About Guns and the Tragedies They Bring 54 min ago The Billions in Public Investment Losses That Didn't Have to Happen 54 min ago EDITORIAL: LFC report shows CYFD's failures with kids are nothing new 56 min ago Clark County Commission: Two independents, one Republican vying for seat this November 58 min ago Health fair, library event among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week 58 min ago New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers 58 min ago Clark County families facing tough times: Toy Run shows 'our community's got your back' 59 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Celebration of life set for Steve Miller, veteran Realtor who volunteered on elections board, planning commission Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Latest Region Stories Denied again: West soccer team hopes for first win, doesn't get it 54 min ago What We Need to Do About Guns and the Tragedies They Bring 54 min ago The Billions in Public Investment Losses That Didn't Have to Happen 54 min ago EDITORIAL: LFC report shows CYFD's failures with kids are nothing new 56 min ago Clark County Commission: Two independents, one Republican vying for seat this November 58 min ago Health fair, library event among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week 58 min ago New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers 58 min ago Clark County families facing tough times: Toy Run shows 'our community's got your back' 59 min ago