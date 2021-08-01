A West Rome woman faces felony charges for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled substance after being taken into custody on a shoplifting charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Briana Darlene Chapman, 40, was picked up by Rome police on Riverbend Drive around 11 a.m. Friday after a shoplifting incident at a nearby Dollar General store.
Chapman took about $59 worth of clothing from the store and while police were inventorying her items, they discovered a quantity of benzodiazepines in a clear plastic bottle. The drug is frequently prescribed as an anxiety medication.
Chapman also is charged misdemeanor shoplifting and having drugs not in an original container.