A Rome woman is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance following a search conducted Sunday morning near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lindsey Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodneyshia Jermayian Shonta Dennis, 20, was being searched after officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and during the search a cannister of marijuana fell out of the woman's clothing.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Dennis was charged with a misdemeanor for failure to appear in court.