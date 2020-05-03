A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Sunday after she allegedly damaged another person’s vehicle and covered its windows with mustard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Naconda Edwards, 30, intentionally scratched an obscene message in the paint and put the mustard on the windows Sunday morning on West 11th Street in Rome. She also took the person’s wallet and cell phone before leaving the location.
Edwards is charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft.