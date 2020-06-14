An Atlanta woman was transferred to the Floyd County Jail on Saturday on charges she conspired with a Floyd County Prison inmate to get him marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Santasha Keivona Watkins, 26, spoke with Suliman Adebara, who was an inmate at Floyd County Prison at the time, to have the marijuana dropped at the Shannon recreation complex for him to retrieve during a work detail in February. The package contained 40.6 grams of suspected marijuana.
Watkins is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and items prohibited for possession by inmates, all felony counts.
She was transferred from the Clayton County Jail and was being held without bond.