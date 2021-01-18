A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Southern Street on aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property charges after she reportedly used a hammer in an attempt to attack a man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shania Alexandria Walker, 25, struck the man's vehicle with the hammer, causing over $500 in damage. Rome police officers also found a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
She is charged with possession of meth and drug related objects.