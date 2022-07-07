Report: Woman attacked person she was court ordered not to contact By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jul 7, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 20-year-old Rome woman was arrested early Thursday on charges that she attacked a person she had been court ordered to stay away from.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Kayla Nicole Fields was arrested near the intersection of Crane Street and East 12th Street on a felony aggravated stalking charge and misdemeanor simple assault charge.Fields is accused of attacking the person on May 26 at a location on the 200 block of East 12th Street. She remained in jail without bond Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Cedartown PD advises new speed cameras ready in school zones 18 min ago Local students honored at annual SkillsUSA workforce development event 40 min ago Georgia Lottery: Fun facts, serious resources 50 min ago Moody Police: Suspected shooter in custody 1 hr ago New buoys to aid in boat safety along Logan Martin Lake 1 hr ago Dayton police investigating deadly shooting 1 hr ago County homicides jump 30% this year; trends associated concern area police 1 hr ago Back to School: School supply lists released by most Dayton-area districts 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Latest Region Stories Cedartown PD advises new speed cameras ready in school zones 18 min ago Local students honored at annual SkillsUSA workforce development event 40 min ago Georgia Lottery: Fun facts, serious resources 50 min ago Moody Police: Suspected shooter in custody 1 hr ago New buoys to aid in boat safety along Logan Martin Lake 1 hr ago Dayton police investigating deadly shooting 1 hr ago County homicides jump 30% this year; trends associated concern area police 1 hr ago Back to School: School supply lists released by most Dayton-area districts 1 hr ago