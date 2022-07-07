A 20-year-old Rome woman was arrested early Thursday on charges that she attacked a person she had been court ordered to stay away from.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kayla Nicole Fields was arrested near the intersection of Crane Street and East 12th Street on a felony aggravated stalking charge and misdemeanor simple assault charge.

Fields is accused of attacking the person on May 26 at a location on the 200 block of East 12th Street. She remained in jail without bond Thursday morning.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.