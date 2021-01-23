A Rome woman is charged with second degree forgery and meth possession after Floyd County Sheriff's deputies arrested her on a search warrant from back in March 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberlie Kay Edwards had a large quantity of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant back in March 2020. She also had a glass smoking device and a fake $20 dollar bill.
She is also charged with misdemeanor drug-related objects possession and remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Saturday.