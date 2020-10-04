A Rome woman was taken into custody at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard after officers reportedly found methamphetamine in her pocketbook.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather C. Wheeler Kraus, 25, also attempted to hide a meth pipe in the police cruiser after her arrest early Saturday morning. It was discovered when they arrived at the jail.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line at the jail with contraband and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.