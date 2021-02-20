A woman faces felony drug charges after an incident at a store on Dean Avenue late Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lannie Michelle Boatner, 43, was arrested at a Dollar general on Dean Avenue Friday around 8:30 p.m. following a search that revealed a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine in it, along with a syringe that contained methamphetamine in her purse.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.