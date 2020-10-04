A Rome woman was jailed after allegedly conspiring to conceal or destroy evidence in a case against a man purported to be a leader of the Ghost Face Gangsters, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Lavonda Marie Venable, 38, was arrested on South Broad Street by sheriff's deputies armed with warrants accusing her of assisting Scotty Venable on Oct. 1 by attempting to destroy evidence on his tablet, Facebook account and smartphone.
Scotty Venable is the woman's ex-husband. Warrants allege her actions would have hindered the prosecution of her ex.
Lavonda Venable is charged with the felonies participating in gang related activity through the offense of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.