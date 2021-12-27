Rome police investigators are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Three Point convenience store on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Around midnight on Dec. 26, a clerk at the store at 1212 Martha Berry Boulevard had opened the door to the cashier's room to put something in there when two "white or light-skinned" males walked into the store wearing masks and pointed a black handgun at her face.
The first man was wearing a blue shirt, white gator face mask with a skull and crossbones on it. He was also wearing black gloves and brown Timberland shoes. The other man wore a green sleeveless basketball jersey, had green eyes, a gator style mask, black and brown Timberland boots. Both men were around 5'8" or 5'9".
The man in the blue shirt had the gun pointed at the clerk and told her to "give it up." He then turned around and the woman ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside.
The men never attempted to get into the bathroom, but the clerk could hear them saying "hurry up" to each other.
When the clerk didn't hear the men anymore, she left the bathroom and went out to her vehicle to call 911.
Since she didn't lock the cashier's room back up after the men entered, they were able to get inside and stole $1,000 out of the cash register and stole both Night Owl DVR boxes, worth about $350 each.
One of the boxes was in the cashier's room with the monitor while the other was in the back electrical room. The clerk said she didn't know how they got into the electrical room since it was locked and she didn't have a key to get inside.
The officer did not see any signs of forced entry into the electrical room, but did find cut wires where both DVR boxes were.