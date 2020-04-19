During a robbery inside a Kingston home, two Rome men struck the victims and threatened to kill them, reports stated.
Floyd County Jail reports also stated:
Jason Earl Edwards, 33, stole a necklace from one of the people at the house in Kingston and left marks where he hit them. Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 36, also struck the victims and said he was going to get his gun and come back to shoot them. Edwards made a similar statement as well.
Both men are charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor battery. Edwards is also charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching.
Both men remained in jail Sunday with no bond.