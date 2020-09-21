The Rome Police Department is looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at S&R Tire Service on Shorter Avenue that took place on Sept. 18.
According to RPD reports:
Around 1:30 p.m., two men drove up to the tire shop in a black vehicle. A man who the employee described as a black male five feet, eight inches tall with short dreadlocks walked into the garage. He asked the employee to measure a tire for him. The employee agreed and followed him out to the back part of the shop.
Once they were out of sight, the man put a gun to his back and told him not to move. He then told the employee to give him his wallet, keys, phone and anything in his pockets. The men then drove away.
The employee said his brown wallet, driver's license, social security card, Bank of America card, Sears card, AT&T Alcatel Smartflip cell phone and $140 cash was taken. The man also took the keys to the shop, the employee's house and vehicle.