After Cave Spring police officers pulled a man over for looking at his phone while driving, they also found heroin and that the man had a warrant for stealing a child's bike, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Jake Bishop, 28, was pulled over at the intersection of Rome Road and Cemetery Road for driving while holding a cell phone. Officers found heroin in his pocket during a search.
Back in late March, Bishop trespassed at a residence on Melton Avenue and stole a child's mountain bike valued at $80. He then sold it to Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue for $30.
He is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and theft by deception, criminal trespass, distracted driving and felony possession of a Schedule I substance. He remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after Cave Spring police officers reportedly found him with two Tramadol Hydrochloride pills and heroin, reports stated.
Matthew Cleveland Stapleton, 31, was found with a glass smoking device with suspected meth residue. Officers also found two pieces of aluminum foil containing suspected heroin. He is charged with felony possession of meth, Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
