Two more catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Rome city limits, this time from vehicles outside Ready or Not Inc. at 10 Commerce Circuit, reports stated.
According to Rome Police reports:
Sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 22 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, someone came to the business and cut the catalytic converter from a 2002 Honda Passport, as well as another from the business owner's 2002 Lexus SUV.
The employee who reported the thefts said they have cameras outside the business and will be reviewing them to see if anything was caught on tape.
This is the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts over the last few months. The car part is known for being made with precious metals such as palladium, platinum and rhodium to help turn toxic gases into less harmful fumes.
Anyone with information about the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts inside the city limits is asked to call 706-238-5111.