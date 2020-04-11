A man and two women were arrested in Floyd County early Saturday and accused of intending to deliver tobacco and phones via drone to an inmate at Hays State Prison in Trion.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mac Arthur Williams Jr., 28, of Buford, Erica Jasmin Mensah, 23, of Dacula, and Patricia Lynn Phillips, 38, of Cartersville were in a vehicle stopped on Ga. 140 at Prosperity Way late Friday night.
Inside was found tobacco and cellular devices they intended to deliver inside the prison via drone, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
All three are charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of synthetic marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Mensah is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane as she was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
Mensah and Phillips were being held without bond Saturday morning, while Williams was released on bond.