A Rome man faces several felony charges after being stopped for a traffic violation on Pennington Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dewayne Hardin Jr., 29, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Friday in South Rome. He was stopped by Rome police for a window tint violation and found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm.
Hardin is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for the window tint violation, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon with a license.