Police news

A Rome man faces several felony charges after being stopped for a traffic violation on Pennington Avenue.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Anthony Dewayne Hardin Jr., 29, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Friday in South Rome. He was stopped by Rome police for a window tint violation and found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm.

Hardin is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

He is also charged with misdemeanors for the window tint violation, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon with a license.

