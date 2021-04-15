A traffic stop on Ga. 53 at Burlington Drive resulted in the arrest of a Rome man on felony drug distribution charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Christian Vonbehren, 33, was stopped by Floyd County police while operating a vehicle with an expired license. A search turned up meth, more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging material in the vehicle.
Vonbehren is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and driving on an expired license.