A traffic stop on Watson Street resulted in the arrest of two men for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cederick Cortez Carter Jr., 26 and Sir Christoper Charles Carter, 30 were taken into custody after the city police officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a .25 caliber handgun was subsequently found in a backpack in the vehicle just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Both men denied ownership of the weapon. When the vehicle was removed from the scene, a bag of marijuana was fond underneath where the vehicle had been. Again, both men denied having anything to do with the marijuana.
Both men are charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanors for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Cederick Carter was also charged with a misdemeanor for failing to maintain a lane which resulted in the initial traffic stop and remained in jail Monday afternoon without bond.