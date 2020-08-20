Four people were arrested at the Citgo on Chateau Drive following a traffic stop for a tail light violation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sascha Nicole Kirkpatrick, 25, Brandon Scott Sisson, 32, Senia Marie Dotson, 30, and Anthony Lee Sisson, 35, were arrested after a K-9 detected narcotics in the car. After performing a probable cause search, the Rome police officer found suspected meth and cocaine.
All four are charged with felony cocaine possession, meth possession and intent to distribute. Kirkpatrick was held with a a $5,700 bond, while the rest were held without bond Thursday morning.