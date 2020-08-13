After Rome police officers pulled over a car for a broken tag light, two people were arrested on cocaine and marijuana possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Lamar Finley Jr., 45, and Darlene Harper, 52, were pulled over at the Calhoun Quick Stop on Calhoun Avenue. After checking his driver's license, police found that Finley's license was suspended for a failure to appear charge.
During the arrest, Finley refused to comply with the officers. After a brief struggle, they put him in handcuffs, but he refused to get into the patrol vehicle.
Police ended up searching the car after smelling marijuana coming from it. They found a Cignia container holding marijuana, six bags of cocaine, a handgun and a cigar wrapper with less than an ounce of marijuana in it.
Both Finley and Harper said the narcotics did not belong to them, but Finley said the handgun was his.
They are both charged with felony possession of cocaine, intent to distribute and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Finley is charged with felony firearm possession during commission of a felony, misdemeanor obstruction of officers, suspended license and tag light violation.
Both Finley and Harper were released on bond Thursday morning.