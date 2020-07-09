A Rome man is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and marijuana during a traffic stop at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Robin Street, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Jerome Garrett, 32, was sitting in the passenger seat during a traffic stop when a Rome police officer smelled marijuana odor coming from him. After asking him to step out, the officer found ecstasy in his pocket.
Garrett is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and remained in jail Thursday morning with a $3,500 blanket bond.