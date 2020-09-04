An Alabama man was arrested at the intersection of Rocky Hollow Road and Georgia 411 after Floyd County Police found that he had an arrest warrant in Alabama, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sabin Martisint Nation Jr., 22, of Piedmont, AL, was pulled over by police after driving through a stop sign. After running his license, they realized he had a fugitive from justice warrant from Alabama. He is charged with misdemeanor stop sign violation and felony fugitive from justice.
He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.