Floyd County police officers pulled a Cave Spring man over for speeding on Old Dalton Road and found marijuana and cocaine in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The officers smelled marijuana after they pulled Jonathan Blake Garner, 23, of Cave Spring, over for speeding. After doing a search of the vehicle, they found marijuana as well as a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Officers also found a pistol in the car during the arrest.
Garner is charged with felony cocaine possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding. He remained in jail with a $5,700 blanket bond Thursday morning.