Two Cedartown people were arrested at the intersection of Georgia Loop 1 and Calhoun Road on meth and drug related objects possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Chance Brown, 28, and Angela Dawn Smith, 48, were pulled over after Brown drove 72 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. While doing an inventory search, Floyd County police officers found a glass smoking device with meth residue and a small plastic bag containing meth in the drive side door panel.
Smith is also charged with misdemeanor failure to appear and remained in jail with a $3,500 bond, while Brown is charged with speeding and was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday morning.