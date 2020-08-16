Two people from Alabama were arrested at the intersection of Rome Road and Cemetery Road Saturday night on felony meth possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Leeann Ferrell, 36, of Odenville, Alabama, and Joshua Blake Blackerby of Pell City, Alabama, were pulled over in Cave Spring for no tag light. The two had a glasses case in the car containing hypodermic needles with liquid meth inside them. They are both charged with misdemeanor drug related objects possession and Blackerby is charged with no tag light violation. They were both held without bond at the jail Sunday afternoon.