A Rome man was held without bond Sunday after he was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Dogwood Drive on meth and Schedule I drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Jonathan Terrell Hampton, 33, was pulled over for improper brake lights. After talking to him, officers found that he had a suspended license. While searching the car, officers found five Xanax pills and a plastic bag with two Ecstasy pills. They also found less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe with meth residue.
Hampton is charged with felony Schedule IV substance possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, drugs not in original container, suspended license, brake light regulations and possession of marijuana.