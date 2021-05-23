A teenager who ran from police was caught in a remote area southeast of Rome with marijuana, a firearm and packaging materials, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Everett Phil Reese, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Harmony and Daryl roads just after 8 p.m. Friday. While being taken into custody, he pointed a pistol at a dog.
Reese is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a felony.
He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police.